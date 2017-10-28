Couture’s late goal lifts Sharks past Sabres 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Logan Couture is a known Bills fan. The Sabres, however, he probably feels a little different about.

Couture’s tally late in the third period was the difference on Saturday, lifting the Sharks past the Sabres 3-2.

The loss drops Buffalo to 3-7-2 overall. They have just one home win in the month of October.

“I thought we played a pretty good game, it’s just frustrating not to get any points out of it,” Sabres forward Jack Eichel said after the game.

San Jose opened the scoring, taking advantage of a Matt Tennyson turnover. As the power play expired midway through the first period, Tennyson mishandled a pass from Jason Pominville along the boards giving Joonas Donskoi, who just exited the penalty box, a free skate toward Robin Lehner. He shot it high and past his glove hand, to put San Jose up 1-0.

Buffalo looked to equalize on a goal from Eichel in the final three minutes, but upon review it was determined Sam Reinhart interfered with Aaron Dell, and the goal was taken off the board.

Ryan O’Reilly and Jason Pominville each found the back of the net in the second period to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead over the Sharks, but San Jose stole momentum in the final seconds of the period as Chris Tierney scored with 11 seconds remaining.

The season is far from over, but sitting at 3-7-2 overall isn’t the end of the world for the Sabres hopes of snapping a six year playoff drought.

They had the same record during the 2010-2011 season and rallied to make the playoffs that year.

*SCHEDULE TWEET* 2010-2011 record after OCT: 3-7-2

Result: Playoffs 2017-2018 record after OCT: 3-7-2

Result: TBD #Sabres pic.twitter.com/VvocHhLNme — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 28, 2017

Buffalo is off until Thursday when they play against the winless Arizona Coyotes. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m.