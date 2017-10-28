Keeping Bills in Buffalo meant targeting … Bon Jovi?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican strategist Michael Caputo loves politics and he loves the Buffalo Bills. He also loves music. And in 2014, those three came to an unlikely intersection.

Caputo wanted to keep his team in Buffalo — and his enemy at the time was one of the biggest hair bands in history.

“Everybody was trying to fight in their own way to keep the team here,” Caputo said.

In the wake of the 2014 death of Ralph Wilson, Bills fans grew worried the next owner would move the team from the Queen City.

As it turns out, the two highest bidders at the time were then-business mogul Donald Trump and a group that included Bon Jovi.

Trump promised to keep the team in Orchard Park. The group that included Bon Jovi , wanted to move the team to Toronto, according to Caputo.

“We decided that it was important to alert the community to the likelihood that the Bon Jovi group was going to move the team to Toronto,” he said.

Twenty eight years after “Livin on a Prayer” graced the top of the billboard, Bon Jovi suddenly found itself as enemy No. 1 in the hearts of Buffalonians — much to the delight of Michael Caputo, well known for his love of the Grateful Dead — as exemplified by the license plate in his book case.

“I think Bon Jovi is one of the worst hair band artists I’ve ever heard in my life,” Caputo said. “I hated his music when I was a kid. I thought it was bubble gum music then, and I think it’s bubble gum music now.

“It was just a perfect opportunity to vent the outrage at his music that I’ve held inside me for 40 years,” he added.

Together with what would become Bills Fan Thunder — a group of fans and business and parking lot owners — Caputo took to the streets, urging local bars and even radio stations to become Bon Jovi Free Zones.

“It started off with just a half dozen, and then a couple dozen and then by the end of this thing we had printed off a couple hundred of those signs,” Caputo said.

While the momentum swung away from Bon Jovi, it eventually swung away from Trump, as Terry and Kim Pegula stepped in and bought the team for a reported $1.4 billion.

And though it turned out to be just an exercise, Caputo says he’s glad his opponent was Bon Jovi, and not some other, as he would put it, more talented artist.

“If it was Bruce Springsteen, we would have had a problem,” he said. “Because he’s actually good.”

Thanks in part to the popularity of their 2014 campaign, Bills Fan Thunder continues to exist. It’s mission includes hosting 20 underprivileged children and a guardian to every Bills home game. More information can be found on the group’s website.