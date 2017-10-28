Niagara Falls police investigating early morning homicide on 19th Street

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting on 19th Street that occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived on scene they located a male victim deceased in the home with a single gunshot wound in the head.

Police say the suspect fled the area but was spotted a short while later by Officers. There was a brief foot chase before The suspect was apprehended in an alley off of Pine Ave between 24th and 25th Street following a brief foot chase. A citizen assisted the officer in pursuit. 

Chief Kelly Rizzo tells News 4 that the name of the victim is not being released at this time and the investigation is continuing as detectives are piecing together the chain of events as well as motive.

Anyone with information should call 286-4553 and ask for Det Bielec who is the lead detective.

 

