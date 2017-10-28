South Buffalo athletes raise money for the family of Officer Craig Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’ve told you about community organizations rallying behind officer craig lehner and his family through fundraising efforts.

But not all these efforts are created equal.

The fundraiser for Officer Craig Lehner started with a sticker.

Coach Brandon Pafk said, “It’s important that we instill in our young people giving back to where you call home.”

It costs you a one dollar donation, directly to the Police Benevolent Association.

In return, these kids with Cazenovia Park Hockey will rock Officer Lehner’s initials on their helmets.

Meg Gifford, President of the Cazenovia Park Hockey Association said, “We want to be able to teach our kids to give back to the community, and we thought this was one small way we could do that was by putting his initials on a sticker to memorialize and make sure every kid has one on their helmet.”

Lehner was a South Buffalo resident and a friend to many of the parents and coaches who frequent this rink.

Gifford said, “We have a lot of police officers and firefighters that are a part of our organization either as parents or as coaches and volunteers.”

The goal is to give back, off the ice.

Donating to the Police Benevolent Association is the only way you can guarantee your money will be going to the right place.

Buffalo Police are warning the public about fraudulent websites seeking donations for the family.

All donations intended for the Lehner family should be made to the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association at 74 Franklin Street in Buffalo. The zip code is 14202.