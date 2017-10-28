UB drops fourth straight in 21-20 loss to Akron

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After missing four straight games, Tyree Jackson returned to action and threw for a career-high 313 yards, but it wasn’t enough in a 21-20 loss to Akron on Saturday.

The Bulls, who have now lost four straight games, drop to 3-6 on the season and 1-4 in the Mid-American Conference. UB will now need to win the final three games of the regular season to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Trailing 14-13 in the fourth quarter, the Bulls marched down the field and capped off an 11-play 54-yard drive with a 10-yard TD from Emmauel Reed to give them a 20-14 lead.

The Zips answered back in the final minutes, scoring a 35-yard pass to put them on top 21-20.

Adam Mitcheson missed a 46-yard field goal on the ensuing series before Akron ran out the clock.

Reed led the Bulls on the ground, rushing for 116 yards and two scores, including the opening touchdown of the game to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.