5 Questions with Dion Dawkins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This week in 5 Questions, the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew caught up with one of the funniest and outgoing players in the locker room: Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins who shared his love for his dog and his ability to create new words.

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Dion, let’s go all the way back to where it all began for you in high school at Hargrave Military Academy. How did that experience prepare you for college and ultimately for the NFL because if there is one thing we hear from Head Coach Sean McDermott talk about its structure and discipline.

Dion Dawkins: “I’m from up north in Jersey. At prep school I played against all southern guys. Like I practiced against guys like Shaq every day in practice at prep school. He was a top defensive player in high school and college. Getting to play against guys like that basically molded me.”

BKL: Also at Hargrave, they like to instill some humor with your guys. My understanding is that’s where your famous word “shknow” originated. Give us the run down. How did this word come about? Is it a combination of two words? What part of speech is it?

DD: “Basically in prep school, just being myself and that word just popped out. “Shknow” is just like you already know but it’s just more swag for big guys because big guys have to do different things to get noticed.”

BKL: You’re a big man, you have a very big heart — but you have a very tiny Yorkie. Give us the background, because with big guys, you’d assume maybe you’d want a German shepherd or a lab, so why a Yorkie?

DD: “Well it’s me and my girlfriends, but I did have an input on the Yorkie. The Yorkie grew on me and I grew on her and she became my best friend. I embrace it now. I used to look down on it like, why do big guys have little dogs? Now I’m a big guy who has a little dog. It shows a different vibe because guys like the big dogs and I have a Yorkie. It brings attention, which is pretty cool.”

BKL: Everybody loves you in the locker room, do you want to take over the mic for a minute or two maybe ask your teammates a questions for our pregame show Thursday ahead of the showdown with the Jets?

DD: “I got your back. You already shknow.”