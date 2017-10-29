Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game Bills Vs. Raiders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Bills prepare to kickoff against the Raiders and improve to 5-2 for the first time since the 2011 season, our BKL crew gives their keys to a win and overall prediction for the game against Oakland.

Josh Reed: Get pressure on Derek Carr.

We saw against Kansas City just how dominant Carr and the Raiders offense can be, coming back to win in the final seconds against the Chiefs. Jameis Winston threw for more than 400 yards in the Bills’ victory over Tampa Bay, Carr could easily do the same this week.

Prediction: Raiders 24-20

Nick Filipowski: Continue to win ugly.

There’s plenty of criticism thrown on Tyrod Taylor for the kind of quarterback he is and isn’t — and you can manipulate stats any which way to tailor your argument. It shouldn’t matter whether he throws for 300 yards or into tight windows — the Bills keep winning games with an average passing attack, averaging rush game and dominant defense. It’s not pretty, but the only stat that matters is a “W”.

Prediction: Bills 20-17

Thad Brown: Defensive Line

Prediction: Raiders 28-20

Scott Pitoniak: Win the turnover battle.

The Bills defense has been very opportunistic and a turnover machine. When they need a turnover, they get one: Exhibit A – Tre White forced fumble and fumble recovery against Tampa Bay which led to a score in the Bills’ win over the Bucs. Even if they get turnovers, it’ll still be tough to fully stop Oakland’s offense with Carr, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

Prediction: Raiders 23-20