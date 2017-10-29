Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable Bills Vs. Raiders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Each week the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE panel tackles three storylines leading up to the Bills weekly matchup.

This week as the Bills prepare for the Raiders, here are the topics our BKL crew is discussing and how it could lead Buffalo to a win and 5-2 record and match their best start since 2011.

1) The Bills were 4-2 last year but went on to finish 7-9.  They have the same record again this season.  How can they continue to win games? Don’t look ahead on the schedule.

2) Who is the next “no-name” player to step up for the Bills?  Deonte Thompson had an impressive debut against the Bucs…Matt Milano has performed well as has Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and rookie Tre’ White.  Who is next?

3) Keep feeding LeSean McCoy and keep the running game going.

