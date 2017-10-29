Buffalo native reacts to chaotic situation unfolding between Spain and Catalonia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sara Otto grew up in Buffalo and now spends time in both New York City and Barcelona, traveling all over the world.

We spoke with the University at Buffalo graduate via Skype.

She said, “They’re looking for something that’s good for everyone and not just separate Catalonia from Spain.”

She tells about whats some are calling the “chaos” unfolding in Spain as Catalonia pushes for independence.

Otto said, “There’s been police stationed here in Barcelona, there has been helicopters flying over head.”

Catalonia’s parliament has declared independence from Spain in a vote on Friday.

But just hours later: The Spanish senate approved imposing direct rule over the would-be breakaway region.

Otto said, “I think recently the political situation has tilted in a way that Catalonia has more power with government of Spain as a whole. So there’s been a bigger and bigger push towards independence.”

Otto says people in Catalonia are looking for something new. She said, “There’s an idea of a more patriarchal sense of government from Spain versus in Catalonia which has traditionally been more open in terms of culture.”

The next steps are uncertain, something she’s seen during rally’s over the past few weeks:

She said, “It’s been a very joyous time but also one where people are not really sure whats going to happen and a little bit tense.”

But Otto says there is also excitement about the future. She said, “I think there’s a lot of spirit and hope that there could be a new way of governing and a new system.”

There will almost certainly be resistance in Catalonia to any move to impose direct rule.

And it is possible violent clashes that have rocked the region are likely to unfold again.