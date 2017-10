BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A young child was struck by vehicle just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Babcock near Seneca street.

Police say that the child suffered serious injuries.

Police have Babcock St. blocked off. Officers say a young child has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4T3U0dpV5X — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 29, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: Police on scene after a child hit on Babcock. No details yet. pic.twitter.com/GL5PSUAsQm — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 29, 2017