Corpus Christi celebrates 110 years in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A church community celebrated 110 years in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood on Sunday.

The Corpus Christi church building began with the laying of the cornerstone in 1907. Since then, the church has served parishioners with services in English and Polish.

Volunteers rang bells to invite the community for holy mass, along with dinner.

“On the cornerstone itself, the one side, you see 1907, which is the year we began to build our church,” said Jim Serafin, co-chair of the 110th anniversary celebration. “On the other side you see two interlocking hands, and those represent the symbol of the Franciscan Friars’ order. They were the ones who came here to open the church and this is the symbol of their fellowship working with the community.”

Visitors were shown a film celebrating the church’s history and its diamond anniversary back in the 1980s.

Corpus Christi has completed 10 major repair and restoration projects in the past eleven years.