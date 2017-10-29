Kyle Williams: “There’s a lot to love” about the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kyle Williams has been here before. He’s seen this team go from 5-2, like it started back in 2011, only to crashing down and stumble to a 6-10 finish on the season.

“I just approach it every week for what it is,” he said. “We have a quick turnaround so there’s not a lot to pat yourself on the back about. We’ll keep grinding and working and see where it leads.”

But, Williams, who was emotional following Buffalo’s win over Tampa Bay, echoed similar sentiments about why this year’s team is special.

“Everything that you see I get a better view of. Guys that compete, guys that are tough, guys that not everybody knows and guys that buy in and play for their teammates. There’s a lot to love about that,” the veteran defensive tackle added.

“More than anything is the guys here. The way they work and compete. The way they support each other in the football relm and outside, it’s a tight knit group and there’s a lot to like.”

Make no mistake there’s plenty to like about the Bills — especially on Sunday as the defense forced three more turnovers improving to +14 in turnover differential.

Matt Milano scored the first touchdown of his career, returning a fumble 40 yards for a score and also forced a fumble that set up a Stephen Hauschka field goal in the third quarter. Micah Hyde and Trae Elston added interceptions in the second half as well.

“We were just playing fast and physical,” Milano said after the game. “Leonard (Johnson) made a great play and I was in the right place and the right time. “It just comes back to the way we practice. All of our coaches put us in great positions throughout the week.”

The offense, which had struggled to turn extra opportunities into points finally broke through as well helping the Bills cruise to a 34-14 win over Oakland.

“Early on in the year, we were getting turnovers and we weren’t capitalizing,” wide receiver Jordan Matthews said. “I think we were able to do for the most part today at least getting three points. It’s one thing for the other offense, it’s demoralizing to have a turnover, but it’s another thing when you can go down and get points because they feel the weight of that. Not only did we did we give the ball away, we’re also the reason our defense got scored on.”

Many pundits and analysts pegged Buffalo, at best, to be a four-to-six win team. There was also the belief that with all the trades in the preseason (Sammy Watkins, Ronald Darby and Kevon Seymour) the Bills were attempting to be one of the worst teams in the league and secure a top pick in the 2018 draft.

“I don’t know how many times we’ll have to answer that question, I don’t care what anybody thinks,” Williams added after the game. “That’s why we play the game, right? I don’t know — 10 weeks old — nine more weeks what our record will be. But I can confidently say these guys are going to prepare, to work and play their tale off every second that’s on the clock.

“These guys are going to compete, lay everything on the line and do everything within their power to win a football game.”

All season long the Bills have been viewed as underdogs. It’s a role they’ve embraced.

“You all know, it’s still you guys here, it’s not the big stations — just the Buffalo guys. Nobody cares about us and even whey do, we’re like ‘you’re only here until something bad goes down,’ Matthews said. “In our core and our hearts we understand we’re the guys fighting from the bottom. All of us had to scrap.”