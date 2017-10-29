Matt Milano’s TD sparks Bills in 34-14 win over the Raiders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Matt Milano’s 40-yard fumble return at the end of the second quarter and his forced fumble to start the third, sparked the Bills offense and defense in a 34 to 14 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Buffalo is now 5-2 overall matching their best start since the 2011 season.

LeSean McCoy ran for more than 100 yards for the first time since the opener against the Jets, finishing with 151 yards and a TD.

Trailing 7-0 in the second, Tyrod Taylor found his stride, connecting with Andre Holmes for a gain of 9 on 3rd-and-3 and followed that up with a picture perfect pass to the receiver two plays later to tie things up at 7-7.

With the Derek Carr and the Raiders driving in the final minutes of the first half, Leonard Johnson lowered the boom on Deondre Washington popping the ball up in the air. Milano snagged it out of the cold, rainy sky and New Era Field and promptly raced in for his first career touchdown to give Buffalo a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Forced to punt on their opening possession of the half, Milano raced down the field on punt coverage and ripped the ball out of the hands of Jalen Richard giving the Bills the ball at the 15 yard line.

While the drive stalled, Stephen Hauschka kicked a 35-yard field goal give the Bills a 10-point lead.

On the first play of the Raiders first possession of the quarter, linebacker Preston Brown nearly picked off Carr, but dropped the ball. He’d get his revenge two plays later, tipping a pass that was intercepted by safety Micah Hyde.

Hauschka followed up with another field goal, this time from 44-yards out to give Buffalo a 20-7 lead.

In the third quarter alone, Carr on the Raiders’ offense was only on the field for 2:05.

Taylor, who threw for 165 yards and one touchdown, scored on a one yard run to open the fourth quarter to give Buffalo a 27-7 lead.

The Bills now have a short week as they travel to battle the New York Jets on Thursday night. Buffalo beat New York 21-12 in the season opener. The Jets are 3-4 this season