Fredonia, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on two recent bomb threats made at SUNY Fredonia.

The threats were made Tuesday, October 17th and Thursday, October 26th prompting Thompson Hall to be evacuated. Both threats were unfounded.

Anyone with information on the individual(s) responsible is asked to call Crimestoppers at 867-6161.