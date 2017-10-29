The Big Story: Stopping Khalil Mack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If there that demands attention on every snap he’s on the field, it’s none-other than the Raiders’ Khlail Mack.

Mack started 48 games at the University at Buffalo and set an NCAA record with 16 forced fumbles. He also had an eye-popping 75 tackles for a loss. The defensive end is now in his fourth season with the Raiders and while their defense is average as a whole, Mack is anything but.

“An elite player, first and foremost; a guy that can definitely wreck a game plan. We have to be cautious of him at times and have a specific plan for him, but he’s definitely one of the elite pass rushers,” Tyrod Taylor told reporters on Wednesday.

Last season, late in the game… Mack sacked Tyrod, forced a fumble and recovered the ball… that play ended any hope the Bills had for a late game comeback. So the Bills don’t have to go too far back to remember how much of an impact Mack can have on the game.

“Last year, we did a good job on him, until that last quarter,” running back LeSean McCoy added.  “He must’ve just, I don’t know, he woke up and just did his thing.

The Bills have allowed 19 sacks this season which is 19th most in the NFL. Protecting Taylor will be crucial on Sunday.

“Getting their guys one-on-ones up front is definitely something that they want to be able to do,” Taylor said.  “We have to have a specific plan for Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin as well, too, he’s a great pass rusher as well.”

