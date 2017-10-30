2 dead, 1 injured in I-390 crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Two people were killed and a New York State trooper was seriously injured in an accident on I-390 North at Hylan Drive in Henrietta Monday morning.

State Police say a southbound vehicle, for an unknown reason, drove through the median and struck a northbound vehicle around 8:45 a.m.

The two occupants of the southbound vehicle, a Nissan Altima, were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims, both 25 years old, will be released after their families are notified.

The single occupant of the northbound vehicle was a female on-duty State Police Lt. driving an unmarked State Police vehicle. She is in stable condition after suffering serious injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

“She was conscious at the scene,” said Major Rick Allen. ” Her vehicle, after contact, did flip over. It was upside down in the road. There was nowhere to go to avoid the vehicle in front of her.”

A Good Samaritan stopped to help get the trooper out of her vehicle.

A third vehicle passed by the two vehicles involved and struck the rear bumper of the southbound vehicle and stopped down the road. The two occupants in that vehicle were uninjured.

State Police say there is an an ongoing investigation into what caused the crash.

“It’s a matter of trying to put it together through witness reconstruction,” said Major Allen.

The northbound lanes between Hylan Drive and East Henrietta Road have reopened after being closed for eight hours