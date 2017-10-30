2nd annual T-Rex Stampede takes place in Nashville

CNN Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIVB) — For the second year in a row, people wearing dinosaur costumes laced up their running shoes for the “T-Rex Stampede” in downtown Nashville.

People lined up in T-Rex costumes Saturday afternoon and crossed the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to head up Broadway.

The running crowds of T-Rexes certainly attracted a lot of attention.

An organizer said the event started as a joke on social media, but it quickly gained the interest of many, and now, they hope it’s an annual tradition.

About 25 people participated. Once they reached Broadway, runners hopped out of their T-Rex suits and went on with their days.

