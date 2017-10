CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amazon announced it is looking to bring in more than 120,000 people for fulfillment sites, sorting centers and customer service locations across the country.

These are mainly part-time positions. The online retailer’s hiring event is Monday at the Holiday Inn on Genesee St. near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The event lasts from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Another event takes place on Saturday.