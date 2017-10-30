Application period for spring semester Excelsior Echolarship opens Oct. 30

NEW YORK (WIVB) – The Excelsior Scholarship applications for students to attend SUNY or CUNY schools tuition free this spring semester opened Monday and will be open through Dec. 4.

Students who did not receive the Excelsior Scholarship this fall and who meet all eligibility requirements can apply here starting Oct. 30.

The Excelsior Scholarship is being phased in over three years. For the 2017-18 academic year New Yorkers with household incomes up to $100,000 are eligible, increasing to $110,000 in 2018-19, and reaching $125,000 in 2019-20. Students must be enrolled in college full-time and complete 30 credits per year (including summer and January semesters) in order to receive the funding.

Recipients of the Excelsior Scholarship’s spring awards will join the more than 210,000 students already attending a public college or university in New York State tuition-free, and the 45,000 students deemed eligible for the scholarship in the fall.

Approximately 45,000 students were determined eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship this fall and are attending SUNY or CUNY tuition-free this year.