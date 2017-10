BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 25-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting incident in the first block of Thatcher Avenue near Kensington Avenue on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the male was declared deceased at the scnee.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCall line at 716-847-2255.

Traffic in the area may be affected.