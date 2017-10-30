Coats 4 Kids; giving the gift of warmth this winter

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Colder weather is just starting to make its way to Western New York. Leaders behind this drive say they need your donations now more than ever.

Coats 4 Kids is an annual program created by Colvin Cleaners.

Colvin Cleaners, along with other partners, collects winter garments from all collection locations, schools, churches and many businesses.

The Coats 4 Kids distribution dates are: Saturday, November 11: True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St., Buffalo 14211; Saturday, November 18: Colvin Cleaners Warehouse, 2365 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore 14217 and Saturday, December 2: Knights of Columbus, 36 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg 14075. All distributions are held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with a limit of one coat per person.

Christopher Billoni, Vice-President of Colvin Cleaners said, “We also collect scarves hats jackets, coats, anything that will keep you warm. Any size we will take it all, and we will give it all away.”

Paul Billoni, President of Colvin Cleaners said, “I learned from my parents what generosity is, no matter how good you’re doing, you always have your charities you contribute to.”

You can donate winter garments at any of the following locations across WNY:

Colvin Cleaners

2375 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217

(donate in-store or with FREE pick up & delivery service)

Many Local Allstate Locations

982 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY 14221

3725 Walden Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086

2151 Transit Road Suite B, Elma, NY 14059

2304 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY 14043

5385 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

601 Division Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

5758 Big Tree Road #20a, Orchard Park, NY 14127

3493 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217

5750a South Transit Road, Lockport, NY 14094

3346 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127

2126 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150

442 Evans Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

2746 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150

6040 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221

6814 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

4976 Transit Road, Depew, NY 14043

4184 Seneca Street Suite 106, West Seneca, NY 14224

3720 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY 14219

14 North Buffalo Street, Springville, NY 14141

209 Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

1550 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218

2201 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226

3358 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14426

2789 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14427

2820 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, NY 14616

10060 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

5555 Camp Road, Hamburg, NY 14075

3847 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127

8770 Transit Raod, East Amherst, NY 14051

10065 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304

1135 Millersport Highway, Buffalo, NY 14226

3900 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226

606 North French Road, Amherst, NY 14228

239 Buffalo Street, Hamburg, NY 14075

3800 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

17 Main Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150

2066 Eggert Road Suite 2, Amherst, NY 14226

Fitness Factory Kenmore

2852 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, New York, 14217

Fidelis Care

480 Crosspoint Pkwy, Getzville NY

Northtown/Allstate Locations

3920 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226

3930 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226

3675 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226

3845 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226

8135 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14226

2020 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150

To learn more about the drive, you can visit the Coats 4 Kids website here.