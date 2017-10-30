Coats 4 Kids; giving the gift of warmth this winter

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Colder weather is just starting to make its way to Western New York. Leaders behind this drive say they need your donations now more than ever.
Coats 4 Kids is an annual program created by Colvin Cleaners.
Colvin Cleaners, along with other partners, collects winter garments from all collection locations, schools, churches and many businesses.
The Coats 4 Kids distribution dates are: Saturday, November 11: True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St., Buffalo 14211; Saturday, November 18: Colvin Cleaners Warehouse, 2365 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore 14217 and Saturday, December 2: Knights of Columbus, 36 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg 14075. All distributions are held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with a limit of one coat per person.
Christopher Billoni, Vice-President of Colvin Cleaners said, “We also collect scarves hats jackets, coats, anything that will keep you warm. Any size we will take it all, and we will give it all away.”
Paul Billoni, President of Colvin Cleaners said, “I learned from my parents what generosity is, no matter how good you’re doing, you always have your charities you contribute to.”
You can donate winter garments at any of the following locations across WNY:
Colvin Cleaners
2375 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217
(donate in-store or with FREE pick up & delivery service)
Many Local Allstate Locations
982 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY 14221
3725 Walden Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086
2151 Transit Road Suite B, Elma, NY 14059
2304 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY 14043
5385 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221
601 Division Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
5758 Big Tree Road #20a, Orchard Park, NY 14127
3493 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217
5750a South Transit Road, Lockport, NY 14094
3346 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127
2126 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150
442 Evans Street, Williamsville, NY 14221
2746 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150
6040 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221
6814 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221
4976 Transit Road, Depew, NY 14043
4184 Seneca Street Suite 106, West Seneca, NY 14224
3720 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY 14219
14 North Buffalo Street, Springville, NY 14141
209 Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052
1550 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218
2201 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226
3358 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14426
2789 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14427
2820 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, NY 14616
10060 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031
5555 Camp Road, Hamburg, NY 14075
3847 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127
8770 Transit Raod, East Amherst, NY 14051
10065 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304
1135 Millersport Highway, Buffalo, NY 14226
3900 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226
606 North French Road, Amherst, NY 14228
239 Buffalo Street, Hamburg, NY 14075
3800 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
17 Main Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150
2066 Eggert Road Suite 2, Amherst, NY 14226
Fitness Factory Kenmore
2852 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, New York, 14217
Fidelis Care
480 Crosspoint Pkwy, Getzville NY
Northtown/Allstate Locations
3920 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226
3930 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226
3675 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226
3845 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226
8135 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14226
2020 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150
To learn more about the drive, you can visit the Coats 4 Kids website here.