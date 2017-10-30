Crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia seized from home across from City Honors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office raided a house across the street from City Honors High School Monday, seizing crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.

Members of the ECSO’s Narcotics Unit raided the house at 207 East North St. around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

During the raid, detectives seized one ounce of crack cocaine, over 25 grams of marijuana, and a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Police arrested Charles Alexander, 61, of Buffalo. Alexander is charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance.  The defendant is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

 

Members of the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Buffalo Police Department assisted in the raid.

 

