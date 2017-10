BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In spite of less than stellar weather, Slow Roll Buffalo is pushing on for their final ride of the year this evening.

Riders will meet tonight at Flying Bison Brewing Company at 840 Seneca Street at 5 p.m.

The ride starts at 5 p.m. and will go for nine miles, including major streets Seneca, Swan, Hamburg, Louisiana, Ohio, Fuhrmann, Tifft, Hopkins, South Park, and Smith.

The afterparty will be held at Flying Bison with GOBike Buffalo’s annual Biketoberfest party.

For more information, visit www.slowrollbuffalo.org