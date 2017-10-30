Hamburg Police take rogue rooster into custody

PHOTO/Hamburg Police

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police dealt with some “fowl play” over the weekend, as they took a feathery suspect who was lurking around a local business into custody.

Hamburg Police said in a Facebook post Saturday night that they received a complaint of a “suspicious character” lurking around the business near closing time.

“It’s not unusual to receive calls from proprietors who are nervous about such things,” the post stated.

Posted by Town of Hamburg Police on Friday, October 27, 2017

Anyone with information on the rooster is asked to call  648-5111, ext. 0.

