CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Walden Galleria is hosting a job fair on Wednesday.

Companies will be on-site in the lower level Apple Court, near Best Buy. Companies will be hiring for full-time and part-time positions. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Applicants are encouraged to “dress to get hired” and to bring plenty of resumes.