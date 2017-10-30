New career center will help people with developmental disabilities with employment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Community leaders took a step forward Monday to help those with developmental disabilities in Western New York.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday at the new Jefferson Career Center in Buffalo.

Organizers say the center will aim to help people with developmental disabilities prepare for and explore employment opportunities.

The center also has several partners in the area, including Basil Automotive and the Hyatt- bringing service-specific jobs for those in the programs.