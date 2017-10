Related Coverage Niagara Falls police investigating early morning homicide on 19th Street

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police have identified the victim and the suspected shooter in a weekend homicide.

On Saturday, Marlowe Smith, 36, was fatally shot on 19th St. around 3 a.m.

He was found dead inside a home.

The suspect, Jamell Parker, 26, fled the area, but was seen a short time later, according to police. He was arrested following a foot chase into an alley off of Pine Ave.

Parker has been charged with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.