On stand, Bergdahl says sorry to the wounded

The Associated Press Published:
Bowe Bergdahl
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. Former Navy SEAL James Hatch who testified this week at Bergdahl’s sentencing hearing on charges he endangered comrades by leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009, has had eight years to think about the nighttime raid that ended with insurgent AK-47 spray ripping through his leg. Hatch said he's still angry at Bergdahl but doesn't envy the military judge who must decide his punishment after sentencing resumes Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)

(AP) – Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl unexpectedly took the stand at his sentencing hearing to apologize to service members who got wounded searching for him.

Bergdahl was the first witness that the defense presented as they began putting on their evidence in the sentencing hearing. They hadn’t previously made it known that Bergdahl would address the court. It was his most extensive remarks in court yet.

He started with a statement apologizing to those who searched for him, choking up at times.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s