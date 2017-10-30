Orleans BOCES students create parts for NASA’s International Space Station

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Using a special machine students put their science, technology, engineering, and math skills to the test to leave their mark in outer space.

“I can say that at 17 I have stuff in space,” said senior Brett Potter.

“This is the latest technology equipment in the manufacturing field so students learn how to set up this machine, program this machine,” said William Rakonszay, Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Instructor.

At the Orleans Career and Technical Center students learned how to create hardware and the knob assembly of stowage lockers for astronauts.

“This machine works off of things called j and m codes so there’s a lot of math involved and students have to have a pretty good understanding of basic math concepts to run this,” said Rakonszay.

NASA provides the blue print and the materials, and students take it from there.

“I learned a lot. I learned how to do codes for different machines,” said senior, Rhett Jones.

The lockers students helped make are used on NASA’s International Space sSation to store things like food, clothes, and lab experiments.

“It allows them to work with mentors which are NASA personnel which gives them a sense of how things are really done and the precision that’s required,” said Bill Gibbs, NASA Hunch Program representative.

“I will definitely be able to put this on a resume and maybe even work for NASA,” said Jones.

The stowage lockers that students helped create will be up in outer space before the end of the year.

The NASA Hunch program for high school students will run in Orleans county for the next 5 years.

For more information about the program go to https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/research/news/engage_with_hunch