WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — Kids got an extra treat during a trick-or-treat event at The White House.

President Trump invited the children of White House reporters into the Oval Office over the weekend.

The Commander-in-Chief handed out special “White House” Hershey’s Kisses.

He also doled out a few jabs at the expense of the press corps saying “I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children.”