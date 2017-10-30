Sean McDermott offered a beer by fans after Bills 34-14 win over Raiders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After the celebration inside New Era Field calmed down following the Bills 34-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday, head coach Sean McDermott took a stroll through the RV lot.

Despite the cold, wind and rain, fans were still enjoying a win that saw Buffalo improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2011.

“It was amazing to see the amount of people still out there after the game,” McDermott told reporters on Monday. “It was about 5:30 so well after the game. The amount of people and campers still out there, the music being played, people high-fiving one another, it was a great environment and cool to be apart of.”

McDermott was even offered a beer by fans.

“I was offered but I was going home,” he said laughing.

WATCH: HC Sean McDermott on tailgaters – “It was amazing to see the amount of people still out there after the game.” #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/BfxaQ0RZO8 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 30, 2017

