Speed bumps and crossing signs to be added on Busti Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After years of fighting to make their neighborhood safer, a Buffalo community is seeing results.

Speed bumps and pedestrian crossing signs will be be put up on Busti Ave., possibly this week.

Shamsan Fadel, 9, was hit and killed while riding his bike near that intersection in September.

The child lived near Elliott Velazquez, who started a petition urging more safety measures.

Velazquez planned to present it to the Buffalo Common Council, only to hear plans for a speed bump are already in the works for Busti Ave.

“I think I’ve gone through three council members, you know fighting this fight, and finally, we finally got it going,” Velazquez said. “It was a collective effort.”