Tips lead Erie County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Buffalo man for dealing cocaine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Anonymous tips helped the Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrest a twice-convicted felon for dealing cocaine.

According to ECSO, the Narcotics Unit recently executed a search warrant at a Cheltenham Drive residence following an investigation which lasted several weeks and utilized anonymous tips received over the summer.

Over four ounces of cocaine was seized during the raid, as well as 25 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, unidentified prescription pills, a small amount of heroin, and two loaded handguns.

Felix Medina, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and two felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, as well as criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of marijuana (over 25 grams).

Medina is a twice-convicted NY state felon, the sheriff’s office reported. He has been remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.