Tonawanda man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography by criminal complaint.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Randy Rance, 56, of Tonawanda, distributed child pornography to an undercover investigator in Dec. 2016.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department seized Rance’s computer in Jan. 2017. Forensic examination determined that Rance was in possession of hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent children less than 12 years old.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the Town of Tonawanda Police Department under the direction of Chief Jerome Uschold, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Adam S. Cohen.