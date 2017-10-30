Two businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors in sting operation

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The State Liquor Authority conducted an underage-drinking sting operation in southern Chautauqua County on Saturday, with two of the six businesses visited allowing the sale of alcohol to an underage operative.

The businesses selling to minors were:

Andersons Restaurant at 2 East Main Street in Frewsburg

Jamestown Bowling Company at 850 Foote Avenue in Jamestown

The businesses refusing to sell to minors were:

Big Shots Kennedy Grill at 674 Route 394 in Kennedy

The Vegas Pad at 1064 Route 394 in Kennedy

Cherry Lounge at 326 Cherry Street in Jamestown

Pal Joey’s at 2245 Washington Street in Jamestown

Licensees charged with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting at $2,500 for a first time offense. Repeat offenders also face possible suspension or revocation of their licenses. In addition, employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

The SLA worked with New York State Police to conduct the investigation.