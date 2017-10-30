Wheatfield man pleads guilty to Riverside hit and run

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 29-year-old Wheatfield man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury.

Theodore Canaski, 29, of Wheatfield, was driving down Ontario Street in Buffalo at a high rate of speed Sept. 4 when he struck a 55-year-old woman as she was trying to cross the street. According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Canaski briefly slowed down after the impact, but continued to drive, making several quick turns and evading a civilian driver who was trying to follow the vehicle.

Surveillance video helped police identify Canaski’s car. He was arrested three hours later.

Canaski faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12.

He had been paroled on an attempted burglary conviction when the crash took place. He could face additional time for the parole violation.

 

 

