BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is investigating an arson at a Lakeside Drive church in Bemus Point.

A small fire was intentionally set to a window sill of the Lakeside Bible Chapel Church between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Oct. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 716-753-4925.