Bills trade picks to Panthers for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of Tuesday’s 4 P.M. trade deadline, the Bills have acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers.

In return, Buffalo will give its 3rd and 7th round picks in the 2018 draft to Carolina.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 We've agreed to acquire WR Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers for our 2018 3rd and 7th round picks. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/wXqy4Ukr9b — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 31, 2017

The 6 ft 5 in, 245 lb Benjamin was drafted in 2014 by the Panthers after an All-American career at Florida State. He has 168 career receptions for 2,424 yards and 18 touchdowns. So far this season he has scored twice with the Panthers.

The Bills front office is no stranger to “KB” as general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott both came from the Panthers organization.

The Bills visit the Jets in a divisional match up on Thursday night.