Bills trade picks to Panthers for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin

Wide receiver has caught 18 touchdowns in his career.

By Published:
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass from Cam Newton as Chicago Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of Tuesday’s 4 P.M. trade deadline, the Bills have acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers.

In return, Buffalo will give its 3rd and 7th round picks in the 2018 draft to Carolina.

The 6 ft 5 in, 245 lb Benjamin was drafted in 2014 by the Panthers after an All-American career at Florida State. He has 168 career receptions for 2,424 yards and 18 touchdowns. So far this season he has scored twice with the Panthers.

The Bills front office is no stranger to “KB” as general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott both came from the Panthers organization.

The Bills visit the Jets in a divisional match up on Thursday night.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s