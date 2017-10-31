Family members react to murder of homeless Buffalo man

Related Coverage Arrest made following strangulation death in vacant Buffalo building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Honest and a good soul.

That’s how the family of Preston German, 46, wants the Buffalo community to remember him.

Buffalo Police found the homeless man dead inside a vacant home on west avenue last week.

Detectives say he was strangled to death.

Family members tell News 4 they believe German’s death was a “senseless” act.

Police say they believe he was beaten, jumped and ultimately strangled to death by another homeless man.

37-year-old Peter Isaacs is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree. Family members tell us his death comes as a surprise to them, saying he didn’t have any enemies.

His Brother- in- Law says he graduated from Buffalo State University with a degree in business.

Most recently, he struggled with drugs and was in and out of rehabilitation treatment facilities.

His daughter, Juliette German, now lives in Baltimore, but is in town celebrating her father’s life through a memorial.

She hadn’t seen her father in years, but says she will always remember him fondly.

She said, “I want the community to know that he was loved, to look past his shortcomings and troubles. That he was a happy person. That he cared for others, and to look past this tragedy and see the person that he was.”

Preston German’s brother-in-law, Julio Lozada said, “He wouldn’t hurt anybody. For somebody to hurt him, that is troubling.”

A memorial is being held Tuesday evening for German in Buffalo.

Family members expect more than 50 people from around the community to celebrate his life at Olivencia Community Center.

Peter Isaacs, the man charged with his death was arraigned Saturday morning in city court.