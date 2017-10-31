FBI says all JFK assassination files cleared for release

The Associated Press Published:
This overhead view of President Kennedy's car in Dallas motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963, was Warren Commission Exhibit No. 698. Special agent Clinton J. Hill is shown riding atop the rear of the limousine. The Warren Commission said agent Hil had to leave the left front running board of the President's follow-up car four times because of dense crowds to ride on the rear of the presidential limousine. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON — The FBI said Monday that all its previously withheld files on the John F. Kennedy assassination have been authorized for release with limited redactions to protect the identities of individuals who helped investigators probing his death.

By law, all government documents related to the assassination were to be released on Thursday. But just before the release, President Donald Trump said he had “no choice” but to agree to requests from the CIA, FBI and other agencies to continue withholding some documents to protect national security and individual identities.

Later that night, the National Archives did put a hefty cache online. It plans to release all remaining records in the coming weeks.

“The limited redactions relate to individuals who provided information during the course of the investigation, and whose lives may be at risk if they are publicly identified,” FBI spokeswoman Susan McKee said.

“Every effort is being made to lift the remaining redactions going forward as those personal safety concerns are balanced with the goal of maximum transparency,” she said.

