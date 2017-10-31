Fire damages Cattaraugus County barn, county-owned equipment

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Franklinville Highway Barn caught fire Monday night, due to an electrical short in a Tandem Axle.

The fire caused damage to all of the equipment inside, including five tandem axle dump trucks, a loader, and a six-men crew cab pickup truck. Some vehicles only have smoke and heat damage, Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works Commissioner Joseph Pillittere confirmed. One of the tandem axles is totaled.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the local fire department.

Equipment will be removed when it is deemed safe, and the insurance company and county have completed their assessment.

“Employees from that barn will be split between the West Valley Highway Barn and Allegany Highway Barn,” Pillittere said. “The initial plan is to rent a construction trailer to be used for Winter Operations at the Franklinville Highway site. This temporary fix will allow crews to work out of that location so that their snow removal beats are not impacted.”

Local municipalities have also offered their assistance to help the county.

For the winter, the Public Works Department will use its three new single axles.

The Franklinville Highway Barn is located at 8600 Route 16 in Machias.

