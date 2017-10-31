Holly Colino deemed incompetent to stand trial

WROC Published: Updated:
PHOTO/WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The woman accused of murdering a mother in Brockport was back in court Tuesday.

Police say Holly Colino shot and killed 33-year-old Megan Dix on South Avenue in Brockport in August while Dix was sitting in her car.

On Tuesday, the judge deemed Colino not competent to stand trial. She was ordered to undergo mental health treatment for a year with doctors. If at that time, she is found competent, trial will resume.

The judge also said Colino has been been writing him letters from Oct. 5-26. The letters will be kept sealed.

In September, Colino’s attorney Mark Foti asked the court for an order of examination before proceeding any further in case.

Colino is charged with murder in the second-degree, five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree, escape in the second-degree, and menacing in the second-degree in connection with Dix’s death.

