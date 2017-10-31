Six dead, 15 injured as truck driver plows through Manhattan bike path

NEW YORK – (AP) – A law enforcement official says at least six people were killed and at least 15 people were struck by a rented van near the World Trade Center in New York City.

The official was familiar with the investigation but wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The rented Home Depot van drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then the driver emerged from the vehicle screaming. The official says the man had two imitation firearms.

Police say the man was shot by officers and is in custody.

The official says it is being investigated as a possible case of terrorism.

