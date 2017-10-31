New Niagara Falls pavilion offers interactive experiences

News 4 Staff Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new $7 million addition to Niagara Falls State Park highlights the natural and cultural history of Niagara Falls.

The “Cave of the Winds Pavilion” opened Monday in Niagara Falls.

Visitors are able to go through three different experiences in the pavilion, including a 175 ft. descent into the Niagara Gorge.

The pavilion also offers virtual tours that visitors can take advantage of throughout the year.

“All the history is encapsulated here,” John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA said. “It’s fully encapsulated in this building-  people can enjoy the Cave of the Winds April/May through October and come inside both in the summer and the winter.”

“Cave of the Winds” first opened in Niagara Falls in 1924.

The new pavilion is a major part of the state’s $70 million revitalization of Niagara Falls State Park.

