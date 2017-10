NEW YORK — The NYPD says it is responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan.

The department said on its Twitter account just before 3:30 p.m. that one person was in custody. The department said no others were outstanding. It said information was preliminary and the investigation was ongoing.

Residents were cautioned to avoid the area of Chambers Street and West St. and to expect many emergency personnel in the area.

More information wasn’t immediately available.

We are responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan. More details when they’re available — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) October 31, 2017