Ohio teen accused of fatally shooting father posts bond using dad’s life insurance payment

By Published:

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teenager accused of fatally shooting her father is free on bond that was posted using his life insurance payment.

Police say the then-14-year-old girl shot 71-year-old James Ponder in the head at their Hamilton home in February and called 911 to report it. A judge has kept the aggravated murder case in juvenile court.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports an affidavit filed in court shows Ponder’s wife received $250,000 in life insurance benefits and used $30,000 to post the teen’s bond last month. The affidavit says those benefits also are paying for the girl’s legal defense.

The teen was put on electronic monitoring at her grandmother’s home.

Authorities haven’t said why she shot her father.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s