Parole officers monitor sex offenders on Halloween night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –New York State Parole Officers went all over the City of Buffalo Tuesday to make sure children and the community had a safe Halloween.

The NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision set special conditions for this Halloween for those who are currently under supervision for a sex offense.

Officers went door to door to more than 90 homes where sex offenders live, reminding them not to answer the door for trick-or-treaters on one of the busiest kid friendly nights of the year.

“Most of them do abide by their parole conditions, especially on Halloween because they know that we have a zero tolerance, making sure that they’re in the house, making sure they’re not handing out candy or have any costume or anything that may violate the conditions of their parole,” said Melissa Himmelsbach, parole officer.

Many of the houses left their lights off and displayed signs that warned people not to knock.

City data shows more than 620 registered sex offenders live in the Queen City.

With so many little ones walking the streets and filling their candy buckets, parents say it’s just another concern on their list.

“That’s shocking. I knew there were some, but didn’t realize there was that many, in my general area, oh my god,” said Shelly Gipple, Buffalo resident.

“That’s sad and it’s scary at this time of year. It’s very important that the parole officers check up on them and make sure they are not in anyway exposed to children,” said Annette Esmay, Buffalo resident.

Parole officers told News 4 they check up on sex offenders every month and every Halloween.