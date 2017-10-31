Parole officers monitor sex offenders on Halloween night

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –New York State Parole Officers went all over the City of Buffalo Tuesday to make sure children and the community had a safe Halloween.

The NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision set special conditions for this Halloween for those who are currently under supervision for a sex offense.

Officers went door to door to more than 90 homes where sex offenders live, reminding them not to answer the door for trick-or-treaters on one of the busiest kid friendly nights of the year.

“Most of them do abide by their parole conditions, especially on Halloween because they know that we have a zero tolerance, making sure that they’re in the house, making sure they’re not handing out candy or have any costume or anything that may violate the conditions of their parole,” said Melissa Himmelsbach, parole officer.

Many of the houses left their lights off and displayed signs that warned people not to knock.

City data shows more than 620 registered sex offenders live in the Queen City.

With so many little ones walking the streets and filling their candy buckets, parents say it’s just another concern on their list.

“That’s shocking. I knew there were some, but didn’t realize there was that many, in my general area, oh my god,” said Shelly Gipple, Buffalo resident.

“That’s sad and it’s scary at this time of year. It’s very important that the parole officers check up on them and make sure they are not in anyway exposed to children,” said Annette Esmay, Buffalo resident.

Parole officers told News 4 they check up on sex offenders every month and every Halloween.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s