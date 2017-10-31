Police looking for missing mother and daughter out of Town of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA. N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a 24-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter after receiving reports from a family member that they are concerned for their welfare.

Cynthia Kawaya, 24, is believed to have her seven-year-old daughter with her. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful so far.

Cynthia and her daughter were last seen in the Lincoln Park area of the Town of Tonawanda after spending a night with a friend.

Cynthia resides in North Tonawanda. Several agencies in Erie and Niagara counties are assisting with the search.

Cynthia is a black female, 5’2″ and 120 lbs.

She is believed to be driving a 2012 gold Chevrolet four-door Cruz bearing the license plate GZA-6164.

Anyone observing the pair or the vehicle is asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police at (716) 876-5300.