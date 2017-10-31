Police looking for missing mother and daughter out of Town of Tonawanda

By Published:

TONAWANDA. N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a 24-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter after receiving reports from a family member that they are concerned for their welfare.

Cynthia Kawaya, 24, is believed to have her seven-year-old daughter with her. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful so far.

Cynthia and her daughter were last seen in the Lincoln Park area of the Town of Tonawanda after spending a night with a friend.

Cynthia resides in North Tonawanda. Several agencies in Erie and Niagara counties are assisting with the search.

Cynthia is a black female, 5’2″ and 120 lbs.

She is believed to be driving a 2012 gold Chevrolet four-door Cruz bearing the license plate GZA-6164.

Anyone observing the pair or the vehicle is asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police at (716) 876-5300.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s