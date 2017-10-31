Sam Hoyt leaves ESD post amid sexual harassment investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sam Hoyt announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as the head of Buffalo operations for Empire State Development Corporation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo picked Hoyt to lead the ESD in 2010 and he was a major player in the Buffalo Billion.

Hoyt resigns amid an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, according to the governor’s office.

New York State press secretary Dani Lever offered the following statement on Tuesday:

“All state employees must act with integrity and respect. When the complainant made these allegations, they were immediately referred to the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations for an investigation. At the same time Mr. Hoyt was instructed to have no further interaction with the complainant and to cooperate fully with the investigation. Based on interviews and evidence reviewed, GOER identified information that warranted further review by the Inspector General’s Office and referred the matter accordingly. The IG conducted its own investigation, during which repeated attempts to interview the complainant were unsuccessful and the matter was referred to JCOPE for investigation. With the investigation still pending, Mr. Hoyt separated from state service.”

In addition to his departure from ESD, News 4 has also learned of a settlement between Hoyt and 51-year-old state employee according to the agreement, which was signed on Oct. 11, 2016, Hoyt agreed to pay the woman $50,000 as part of the settlement.

Hoyt issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“I have made many mistakes in my life. Having a short term, consensual and inappropriate relationship with [complainant] was wrong and something I regret. When I attempted to end the relationship, she threatened me. At that point, over a year ago, my wife and I agreed to a settlement to avoid public embarrassment to our family.”