Some dental offices offering kids “cash for candy” Nov. 1

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some WNY dental practices will offer “cash for candy” after Halloween.

Winning Smiles Pediatric Dentistry will offer kids $1 per pound of candy from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at their offices at 205 Linwood Ave., Buffalo, 3476 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, or 3364 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

Growing Smiles Pediatric and Adolescent Dentistry at 6501 Transit Road, East Amherst, will offer the same seal from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The office will trade up to five pounds of candy for cash.